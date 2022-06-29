Trial date set for triple homicide suspect in La Crosse County

A jury trial has been set for one of the two suspects in a triple homicide last year at a quarry in the town of Hamilton.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine scheduled jury selection for June 12, 2023, for Nya Thao, 34, no permanent address. The trial is scheduled to begin the same day and run through June 30.

Thao and Khamthaneth Rattanasack, 44, are both charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide. They are accused of carrying out execution-style shootings of Nemo Yang and Peng Lor, both 24 with ties to the La Crosse area, and Trevor Maloney, 23, with recent addresses in Cashton and Sparta.

Thao is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $1 million cash bond. He has pleaded not guilty.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness told police that Rattanasack ordered the three victims to get on their knees and crawl toward the quarry gate during the early-morning hours of July 23, 2021. The witness said Rattanasack then gave a gun to Thao, who shot all three victims multiple times. The complaint says the murders were triggered by Rattanasack's belief that at least one of the victims stole $600 from him.

Rattanasack has pleaded not guilty and was also ordered held on a $1 million bond. He has been incarcerated at the Dodge Correctional Center in Waupun since March 28. His next court date is a July 7 status hearing.

