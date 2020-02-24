Trial underway for La Crosse dentist accused of tax evasion

MADISON — A La Crosse dentist, previously convicted for filing false tax returns, is on trial this week for attempting to evade paying his income taxes
Frederick G. Kriemelmeyer, 70, never paid the $135,337 in back taxes he owed from his 2007 tax fraud conviction, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman told jurors Monday.
Instead, he “kept the money and failed to file returns for 2013-2015,” Altman said in an opening statement.
Kriemelmeyer, who has an office in downtown La Crosse, according to his website, operates on a business plan “designed to evade taxes,” Altman said.
Patients will testify that Kriemelmeyer has asked them to pay him in cash or silver, or he barters for their services. He also accepts checks when the payee line is left blank, Altman said.
The blank payee line is then filled in with his ex-wife’s name so Kriemelmeyer can pay her his rent, and the same arrangement is used to pay his office employee, Altman said.
He also doesn’t use banks, but he pays some bills by money order.
He’s told insurance companies he doesn’t have a taxpayer number or a Social Security account, and he’s also asked insurance companies not to issue 1099 forms, which the Internal Revenue Service uses to assess the amount of taxes an individual owes, Altman said.
“It’s all done in an effort not to create a paper trail … and conceal his actual income and evade paying taxes, she said.
The IRS has obtained some of Kriemelmeyer’s records, finding statements of fees he has billed and payments received. From that, the IRS has estimated his income and expenses, and what he owes the for unpaid income taxes, Altman said.
An IRS agent will testify as to the amounts, she said.
The unpaid $135,337 a federal judge said he owed in 2007, had increased to $450,000, including interest and penalties, according, to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The IRS has filed liens against Kriemelmeyer and letters from the IRS reminding him of his unpaid taxes from his 2007 case were found in his office, Altman said.
“Despite it being about taxes, it’s not a complicated case, said Altman. “It’s about choices and greed.”
Kriemelmeyer’s attorney, federal defender Joseph Bugni, also told jurors that the case isn’t complicated and his client’s defense “completely (rests) in his behavior, not numbers.”
After the completion of the expected three-day trial, Bugni said jurors will be able to answer whether Kriemelmeyer was willfully trying to evade paying his taxes.
“What was in his mind? What was he trying to accomplish? That’s what the next three days will be about. It will be about getting into the mind of Dr. Kriemelmeyer,” Bugni said.
Kriemelmeyer has adopted various tax protester defenses over the year in defying tax laws.
Prior to trial, Kriemelmeyer, acting as his own attorney, filed numerous motions with the court, including challenging its jurisdiction over him as a citizen, and that the 16th Amendment, which authorized taxing income, doesn’t apply to wages or salaries, only gain or profit.
He faces maximum penalties of five years in prison on each the four charged tax evasion counts and restitution to the IRS.