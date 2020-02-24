Trial underway for La Crosse dentist accused of tax evasion

He’s told insurance companies he doesn’t have a taxpayer number or a Social Security account, and he’s also asked insurance companies not to issue 1099 forms, which the Internal Revenue Service uses to assess the amount of taxes an individual owes, Altman said.

“It’s all done in an effort not to create a paper trail … and conceal his actual income and evade paying taxes, she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The IRS has obtained some of Kriemelmeyer’s records, finding statements of fees he has billed and payments received. From that, the IRS has estimated his income and expenses, and what he owes the for unpaid income taxes, Altman said.

An IRS agent will testify as to the amounts, she said.

The unpaid $135,337 a federal judge said he owed in 2007, had increased to $450,000, including interest and penalties, according, to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The IRS has filed liens against Kriemelmeyer and letters from the IRS reminding him of his unpaid taxes from his 2007 case were found in his office, Altman said.

“Despite it being about taxes, it’s not a complicated case, said Altman. “It’s about choices and greed.”