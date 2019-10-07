A man had his truck stolen for the second time in less than a month Sunday on La Crosse’s South Side, authorities say.
La Crosse police are looking for a pair of African American teens accused of taking the 2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty on a joy ride early Sunday morning.
According to the police report, the owner left the vehicle locked and parked, with the keys in a hidden cupholder, at about 12:40 a.m. on East Avenue and Ferry Street. When he came outside five minutes later the vehicle was gone, and he called police.
The truck was previously stolen Sept. 11. The owner told police he had left his other set of keys inside in the same cupholder and found it later that day on the 1600 block of Market Street. Those keys were not recovered at the time.
The truck’s owner spent the next two hours driving around looking for the truck before spotting it at about 3 a.m. northbound on 23rd Street and calling it in. According to the report, La Crosse police found the vehicle shortly afterward and pursued it down La Crosse Street, when the driver ran a red light at West Avenue at more than 70 mph.
The officer activated his lights and initiated a traffic stop at 11th and La Crosse Streets.
Before the vehicle came to a complete stop, two juveniles jumped from the car and ran. Police were unable to locate them, but they put the truck into park and located the previously stolen set of keys in the ignition.
The truck and keys were processed for DNA evidence and returned to the owner.
