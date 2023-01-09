Two accused in Holmen laundromat burglary

Police arrested two people after they were accused of burglarizing a Holmen laundromat Dec. 22.

Alana Rae Campbell, 32, and Jason Basterfield, 35, both of La Crosse, were referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney for burglary and theft. A criminal complaint was filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against Campbell Jan. 5.

According to the complaint, video shows that Campbell and Basterfield entered Holmen Coin Laundry around 5 a.m. and began using the washing and drying machines. The complaint says Campbell acted as a "look out" while Basterfield went to a back room and removed a large number of keys from his pocket. He went through several keys before either picking a lock or finding a key that gave him entrance.

The complaint says Basterfield located two buckets filled with $1,100 worth of quarters. Campbell and Basterfield allegedly loaded up the quarters and two bags of tools and placed them outside the back door. After finishing their laundry, they took a vehicle behind the business, loaded the coins and tools and left the scene.

Police arrested Campbell and Basterfield Jan. 4 at their West Avenue residence in La Crosse, where police recovered the tools. Basterfield reportedly asked police if he could return the tools and set up a repayment plan for the quarters to avoid jail time.

Campbell was released Jan. 6 from the La Crosse County Jail after posting a $200 bond. She has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 11.

Basterfield remains in the county jail on a probation hold.

