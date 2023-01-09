 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two accused in Holmen laundromat burglary

  • 0

Police arrested two people after they were accused of burglarizing a Holmen laundromat Dec. 22.

Alana Rae Campbell, 32, and Jason Basterfield, 35, both of La Crosse, were referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney for burglary and theft. A criminal complaint was filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against Campbell Jan. 5.

According to the complaint, video shows that Campbell and Basterfield entered Holmen Coin Laundry around 5 a.m. and began using the washing and drying machines. The complaint says Campbell acted as a "look out" while Basterfield went to a back room and removed a large number of keys from his pocket. He went through several keys before either picking a lock or finding a key that gave him entrance.

The complaint says Basterfield located two buckets filled with $1,100 worth of quarters. Campbell and Basterfield allegedly loaded up the quarters and two bags of tools and placed them outside the back door. After finishing their laundry, they took a vehicle behind the business, loaded the coins and tools and left the scene.

People are also reading…

Police arrested Campbell and Basterfield Jan. 4 at their West Avenue residence in La Crosse, where police recovered the tools. Basterfield reportedly asked police if he could return the tools and set up a repayment plan for the quarters to avoid jail time.

Campbell was released Jan. 6 from the La Crosse County Jail after posting a $200 bond. She has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 11.

Basterfield remains in the county jail on a probation hold.

The home of David and Victoria Beckham was reportedly robbed by a masked intruder earlier this year, while the famous couple were asleep in their beds.
+1 
Alanarae Campbell

Campbell
+1 
Jason Basterfield

Basterfield

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Onalaska man charged with 5th OWI

Onalaska man charged with 5th OWI

A 37-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly failing to negotiate a roundabout Thursday while driving drunk.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests erupt outside prison in Iran as two protestors set to be executed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News