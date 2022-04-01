Two accused of dealing drugs near La Crosse school

Two La Crosse residents were charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after police reportedly seized drugs with a street value of $15,000.

Kareem Nellem, 28, and Alexis M. Compan, 20, face felony charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, Nellem faces felony counts of manufacture and delivery of fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm. He also has an outstanding Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, investigators gave a confidential informant $240 to purchase 2.8 grams of fentanyl during a controlled buy with Nellem on March 29. Based on the transaction, police obtained a search warrant for Nellem's residence at 218 24th St. S.

Prior to executing the warrant, police conducted surveillance at the residence. After several hours, Nellem left the residence, and police followed him to a La Crosse tavern where he was arrested.

Police then executed a search of the residence with Compan present. When asked if there was anything illegal on the premises, she reportedly replied, "weed." Police reportedly found 83.5 grams of fentanyl, 42.5 grams of cocaine, 42.3 grams of marijuana, a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun, drug paraphernalia and $1,400 in cash.

The residence is located across the street from Blessed Sacrament Elementary School, which carries enhanced penalties.

“These types of crimes are very concerning, especially near an elementary school," La Crosse police chief Shawn Kudron said. "We will continue to work with all community partners to keep the city of La Crosse safe and to send the message that those choosing to commit drug and gun crimes will not be tolerated in the La Crosse community."

Kudron said prosecutors were able to file specific fentanyl charges thanks to newly passed legislation co-sponsored by Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, and signed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Nellem is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $200,000 cash bond. Compan is free on a $2,500 signature bond.

