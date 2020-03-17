Two accused of selling drugs out of North Side La Crosse hotel

A La Crosse County couple was in court Tuesday after they were accused of dealing purple fentanyl cut with sugar, as well as other drugs, out of a La Crosse hotel.

Kelly R. Knudtson, 31, West Salem, and Steven R. Coey, 46, no permanent address, were both charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with manufacturing or delivering Schedule I or II narcotics, possession with intent to deliver amphetamines, possession with intent to deliver narcotics and maintaining a drug trafficking place, all as a party to a crime.

They also were each charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint:

Staff members at the AmericInn on Rose Street called police Friday after growing suspicious of the number of short-stay traffic in Coey’s hotel room, noting that Coey also was staying in a motor home in the parking lot.

While watching the hotel, officers noted several visitors stop by and leave shortly, as well as hand-to-hand transactions, including one where Coey handed something to a passenger in a vehicle that turned out to be fentanyl after investigation.