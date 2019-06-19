Two adults and an infant sustained injuries Wednesday in a head-on car collision in Vernon County.
Denise Dearmond, 66, of Minneapolis was driving east on Hwy. 14, west of Hellwig Lane in the town of Hamburg, when her Volkswagen Routan traveled across the centerline into the westbound Lane, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
Dearmond's vehicle collided head-on with a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Shannon Larkin, 27, of Westby. Larkin's 8-week-old infant and her dog were also in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts and the airbags deployed upon impact.
Larkin and her baby were helped out of their vehicle by bystanders, with Dearmond requiring extrication from her vehicle.
All parties were transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report. The dog was uninjured and examined at the Coulee Mobile Vet Clinic.
The westbound lane of Hwy. 14 was closed for about 90 minutes after the 11:30 a.m. accident.
The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
The Coon Valley Police Department, Coon Valley Fire Department, Coon Valley First Responders, Shelby Fire Department, Shelby First Responders and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance assisted.
