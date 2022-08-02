Two arrested after allegedly barricading themselves inside Jackson County tavern

Two people have been arrested after being accused of breaking into a Jackson County tavern Aug. 1 and barricading themselves inside once police arrived.

Jacob A. Ruetten, 27, Elroy, and Joseph B. Hodge, 36, Wonewoc, are being held in the Jackson County Jail on burglary charges. Neither had a court date scheduled as of Tuesday morning.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, police responded around 5:30 a.m. to a burglary in progress at the Buck Stops Here Saloon and Grill on Hwy. 12 in the town of Millston.

When police arrived, two people were observed inside and appeared to be barricading the entrances. Police attempted to negotiate with the men but were rebuffed.

Five hours into the standoff, the Jackson County Emergency Response Team and K9 unit entered the building and determined the suspects were hiding in the attic. Police deployed chemical munitions against the suspects and took them into custody.

Police suspect the incident is connected to other burglaries in the area.

Jackson County was assisted at the scene by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, La Crosse County Emergency Response Team and Wisconsin State Patrol.