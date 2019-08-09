Two people from South Dakota were arrested Wednesday after a leading police on a chase with speeds over 100 mph on Interstate 90, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
At about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol notified Monroe County law enforcement that a vehicle had fled from them. A Tomah police officer located the vehicle, driven by Christine Harbert, 26, of South Dakota, traveling westbound on I-90 and a sheriff's deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over at the 28 mile marker.
According to police, instead of pulling over, the driver accelerated to over 100 mph, and law enforcement deployed spike strips in the car's path. The vehicle hit the strips and came to a stop near Exit 25.
Harbert was arrested for fleeing an officer and issued several citations. Her passenger, Joe D. Thomas, 30, also of South Dakota, was arrested for obstructing an officer. Thomas also had a felony warrant for his arrest from South Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.