You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two arrested after Monroe County manhunt over marijuana
0 comments
alert top story

Two arrested after Monroe County manhunt over marijuana

{{featured_button_text}}
Janssen McGee

McGee
Paris Akon mug

Akon

Two suspects are in custody after a high-speed pursuit turned into a rural manhunt Tuesday in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a Wisconsin State Trooper stopped a Silver Infinity at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 90 at Exit 43 in Tomah. The trooper smelled marijuana and asked the driver to get out of the car.

Instead, the driver drove off, according to police.

Officers pursued the vehicle, at times reaching speeds over 100 mph on the south side of Tomah, before the vehicle stopped on Hazelwood Avenue and the suspects, later identified as Janssen McGee and Parks Akon, both 27, fled on foot, police say.

The Monroe County Tactical Unit searched the area, with assistance from the State Patrol Aerial Support Unit, a drone from the Fort McCoy Fire Department and police dogs from La Crosse.

The suspects were tracked and located behind the Monroe County Animal Shelter on Hwy. 16 near Sparta, where they gave up and were taken into custody at about 12:15 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, the two were found with several large bags of marijuana.

McGee and Akon were taken to the Monroe County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

INSIDE

  • Sparta schools reopen after gun scare
  • Man tries to escape deputy's custody twice
  • Bangor woman arrested for fleeing officer
  • La Crosse prosector named Clark County DA

Pages B2-3

0 comments
0
1
1
1
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News