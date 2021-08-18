Two arrested after police find 400 grams of methamphetamine

A second delivery allegedly took place Aug. 16. The informant also said Devine offered to sell one ounce of methamphetamine for $600 and a pistol for $500. The informant reportedly got another $150 from police to settle a drug debt with Devine.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The complaint says the delivery took place in Onalaska. The actual transaction was for $1,020, during which the informant purchased two ounces of methamphetamine, five grams of marijuana and two marijuana cartridges containing 1.2 grams. The transaction involving the pistol didn’t take place after Devine said it was with his girlfriend in Holmen.

Police obtained warrants to search the Subaru, a Holmen residence shared by Devine and Thillen and the storage unit.

A search of the vehicle allegedly found 48.2 grams of methamphetamine in the glove box and another 349.5 grams of methamphetamine in a tool bag. Police also allegedly found 28 Vyvanse pills, three Adderall pills, 52 pills of suspected Ecstasy, 15.3 grams of marijuana and a digital scale with white, powdery residue.