Two arrested after police find 400 grams of methamphetamine

Two people were charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday after police reportedly recovered nearly 400 grams of methamphetamine.
Benjamin T. Devine, 34, Holmen, faces felony charges of manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine (two counts), possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felon in the possession of a firearm and maintaining a drug trafficking place. He faces misdemeanor charges of possession of psilocybin, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was ordered held in the La Crosse County Jail on $50,000 cash bond by Judge Gloria Doyle.
Brandi Thillen, 36, Holmen, faces felony charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of methamphetamine. She faces misdemeanor charges of possession of psilocybin, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a $5,000 signature bond.
According to the two criminal complaints, a confidential informant told police that Devine was dealing large quantities of methamphetamine. The informant told police that the two met Aug. 5 at a storage unit leased by Devine in Onalaska, where the informant reportedly saw large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, THC wax and cartridges.
The complaint says the informant agreed to purchase two ounces (55 grams) of methamphetamine from Devine for $1,500. Police followed the informant to the target location, where the informant was picked up in a silver Subaru registered to Thillen.
A second delivery allegedly took place Aug. 16. The informant also said Devine offered to sell one ounce of methamphetamine for $600 and a pistol for $500. The informant reportedly got another $150 from police to settle a drug debt with Devine.
The complaint says the delivery took place in Onalaska. The actual transaction was for $1,020, during which the informant purchased two ounces of methamphetamine, five grams of marijuana and two marijuana cartridges containing 1.2 grams. The transaction involving the pistol didn’t take place after Devine said it was with his girlfriend in Holmen.
Police obtained warrants to search the Subaru, a Holmen residence shared by Devine and Thillen and the storage unit.
A search of the vehicle allegedly found 48.2 grams of methamphetamine in the glove box and another 349.5 grams of methamphetamine in a tool bag. Police also allegedly found 28 Vyvanse pills, three Adderall pills, 52 pills of suspected Ecstasy, 15.3 grams of marijuana and a digital scale with white, powdery residue.
A search of the residence allegedly found a large scale, a pipe and a gem bag with trace amounts of methamphetamine, two pistols, 99.2 grams of THC gummies, two grams of methamphetamine, 1.7 grams of a brown substance and 6.6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. The complaint says several empty gem bags were found in a toilet that was running, which police interpreted as an attempt by Thillen to discard evidence.
A search of the storage unit reportedly located two boxes of .22 ammunition and a phone case containing names and dollar amounts.
La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Jessica Skemp requested the $50,000 cash bond for Devine. She said Devine was already on extended supervision after serving three years in prison on similar charges. She said prosecutors have a “very strong” case against Devine, which makes him a flight risk.