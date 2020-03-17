Two arrested at North Side La Crosse hotel on drug charges

A La Crosse County couple was in court Tuesday after they were accused of dealing purple fentanyl cut with sugar, as well as other drugs, out of a La Crosse hotel.
Kelly R. Knudtson, 31, West Salem, and Steven R. Coey, 46, no permanent address, were both charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with manufacturing or delivering Schedule I or II narcotics, possession with intent to deliver amphetamines, possession with intent to deliver narcotics and maintaining a drug trafficking place, all as a party to a crime.
They also were each charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint:
Staff members at the AmericInn on Rose Street called police Friday after growing suspicious of the number of short-stay traffic in Coey’s hotel room, noting that Coey also was staying in a motor home in the parking lot.
While watching the hotel, officers noted several visitors stop by and leave shortly, as well as hand-to-hand transactions, including one where Coey handed something to a passenger in a vehicle that turned out to be fentanyl after investigation.
Two confidential informants told police they received purple fentanyl from Knudtson and Coey at the hotel, saying they had purchased drugs from the couple more than 100 times.
Police received a search warrant for the hotel room and motor home in the parking lot, while other officers followed Knudtson and Coey, who were arrested in downtown La Crosse. Police also received a warrant to search Knudtson’s phone.
Police found 9.5 grams of fentanyl and 13.5 grams of methamphetamine, as well as 4.5 grams of sugar, which Knudtson told police she used to cut the narcotics, according to the complaint.
Police also found a digital scale with drug residue, $895 in cash and five bags with Suboxone strips. Police estimated that the street value of the fentanyl was more than $1,000.
According to court records, both Knudtson and Coey used her phone to sell the drugs.
Both are being held on a $10,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Todd Bjerke. They will be back in court March 31.
Kara Venable
Timothy Kasten
Jared Hensley
Faraji Robinson
Riley Friend
Shereda Coleman
Kieng Yang
Joseph Moran
Donte Tate
Andrew Marshall
Dennis Williams
Dennis Williams, 62, Kilmichael, Miss., was charged March 12 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration. Williams was pulled over March 6 for going 85 mph on Interstate 90, failed multiple field sobriety tests and refused a preliminary breath test, according to the complaint.
Ricky Eddy
Ricky D. Eddy, 27, Merrillan, Wis., was charged March 11 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Eddy had 9.9 grams of meth and two pipes Feb. 15 when he was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for expired registration, according to the complaint.
LC Graham
LC L. Graham, 38, La Crosse, was charged March 11 with possession of narcotic drugs. Graham had hydrocodone in his vehicle Feb. 11 when he got stuck in the snow in the south alley of the 900 block of La Crosse Street, according to the complaint.
Amanda Worke
Matthew Hain
Noah Betz
Ashleigh Bye
Denis Glotov
Kelly Buckholtz
Carli Stein
Greg Porter
Tony Ballard
Anthony Fry
Jarrad Panama
Sean Moore
Jessica Beck
James Ramsey
Benjamin Wiese
Lewis Byrd
Lewis E. Byrd was charged March 5 with stalking. Byrd called a woman 50 times in one day Feb. 21, refusing to stop after she told him to, according to the complaint.
Kailix Roe
Kailix K. Roe, 17, La Crosse, was charged March 5 with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roe had 6.8 grams of cocaine and a container with marijuana residue Feb. 21 when he was pulled over for crossing the center line, according to the complaint.
Miranda Machen
Steven Huntington
Yahyaa Kelly
Christian Cieminski
Shakur Clayton
Ray Welcome
