Two Viroqua residents were arrested Wednesday on drug charges after Vernon County sheriff deputies found three vehicles parked at Hwy. 56 and Cook Hill Road.
Shaya R. Nelson, 29, and Nathan L. Anderson, 47, were both taken into custody after the Vernon County Sheriff's Department stopped to check on three vehicles on the road.
Deputies called in the police dog, who indicated there were narcotics in all three vehicles, and a search turned up methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
The incident remains under investigation.
