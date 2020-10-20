Two arrested in Iowa for stolen vehicles after police chase

Two men were arrested after police pursued a vehicle believed to be stolen Oct. 14 in Allamakee County.
Blake Alan Pohlman, 31, West Union, Iowa, was charged with driving after revocation, second-degree theft, reckless driving, driving while barred as a habitual offender and eluding police.
Houston Lee Halverson, 26, Postville, Iowa, was charged with first-degree theft, third-degree theft, unauthorized use of a credit card and failure to carry a valid driver's license.
According to the Allamakee Sheriff's Department, a police officer in Postville, attempted to stop a red Chevrolet pickup truck in the city shortly after 1:30 a.m. The driver, identified as Pohlman, attempted to elude the officer and left the city while traveling northbound on Forest Mill Road.
Police pursued the vehicle onto Jefferson Road, where Pohlman lost control and entered the ditch. He fled the vehicle and was apprehended by police an hour later. Police determined the truck had been stolen in Fayette County, Iowa.
Two hours earlier, the sheriff's office received a report of a vehicle stolen from a Jefferson Road residence. The vehicle was recovered a short time later in Waukon, Iowa. Halverson was arrested in connection with the theft and was reportedly a passenger in the vehicle operated by Pohlman during the chase.
Both suspects are being held in the Allamakee County Jail.
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
