SPARTA -- Two people were arrested Friday after authorities found evidence that children in Melvina were being kept in cages.
Authorities executed a search warrant Friday at a residence in the small Monroe County village after receiving a report of child neglect.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department did not release the names of the two people arrested or the number of children who were involved.
Evil come in people of all colors and nationalities.
stick them in the cages under six feet of dirt.
What was their citizenship status?
That's what really matters nowadays....
