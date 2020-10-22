Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in La Crosse

Two people were charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for drug offenses after an Oct. 20 traffic stop in La Crosse.

Terry L. Duncan, 46, La Crosse, and Morgan L. Krambeer, 23, West Salem, were both charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and felony possession of a narcotic drug and a misdemeanor charge of possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug.

Krambeer was also charged with felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police pulled over a vehicle driven by Duncan for an improper stop at a red light. Police informed Duncan that a K9 search of the vehicle would be conducted. The search led to a black pencil case which reportedly contained the following:

42.7 grams of methamphetamine

1.5 grams of a methamphetamine/heroin mixture

53 grams of suspected heroin

14 Gabapentin pills

5 amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills.

1.3 grams of suspected marijuana

1 butterfly knife with a white, powdery substance on the sharp edge of the blade.

100 plastic pill pouches.