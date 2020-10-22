Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in La Crosse

Two people were charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for drug offenses after an Oct. 20 traffic stop in La Crosse.
Terry L. Duncan, 46, La Crosse, and Morgan L. Krambeer, 23, West Salem, were both charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and felony possession of a narcotic drug and a misdemeanor charge of possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug.
Krambeer was also charged with felony bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police pulled over a vehicle driven by Duncan for an improper stop at a red light. Police informed Duncan that a K9 search of the vehicle would be conducted. The search led to a black pencil case which reportedly contained the following:
- 42.7 grams of methamphetamine
- 1.5 grams of a methamphetamine/heroin mixture
- 53 grams of suspected heroin
- 14 Gabapentin pills
- 5 amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills.
- 1.3 grams of suspected marijuana
- 1 butterfly knife with a white, powdery substance on the sharp edge of the blade.
- 100 plastic pill pouches.
The complaint says police also found an envelop belonging to Duncan containing $872 and a small baggie containing methamphetamine rolled inside, and two baggies on Krambeer's person containing methamphetamine and heroin.
Krambeer was released on a $2,500 signature bond by Judge Scott Horne.
Duncan was released by Honre on a $1,500 signature bond.
