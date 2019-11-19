Two area men are accused of dealing methamphetamine in La Crosse after a Friday police sting.
Jamie R. Holtet, 34, La Crosse, was charged Tuesday with three counts of delivering methamphetamine as a repeat offender and one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; and Lucas M. Carpenter, 35, Sparta, was charged with possession with intent to deliver amphetamines as a repeat offender.
Holtet sold 57 grams, or 2 ounces, of meth to a confidential informant Friday in a parking lot at West Avenue and Main Street in La Crosse for $1,700, according to the criminal complaint.
Police say he told the informant “his people” would be in the area, so they were on the lookout for other suspicious vehicles and noted Carpenter in a vehicle nearby. Police had been informed that Carpenter supplied Holtet with meth to sell, according to the complaint.
Police stopped Carpenter and found 17 grams of meth in his vehicle, according to the report.
After Holtet sold the meth, he was allowed to leave, according to the complaint, and police arranged to meet him at another parking lot, where he turned over the cash and was taken into custody.
Holtet is also accused of selling meth Sept. 23, Sept. 26 and Oct. 2 to confidential informants in La Crosse. He’s accused of distributing 125 grams of meth in the La Crosse area throughout the last few months.
Both men are in the La Crosse County Jail on $10,000 cash bonds.
Jamie L. Kirby, 28, West Salem, was charged Nov. 19 with felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of cocaine. Kirby had heroin and cocaine Nov. 1 when she was the passenger in a car pulled over for an illegal tint, according to the complaint.
Jeremy Breidel
Peng Lor
Shakur Clayton
William Kraus
John Irvin
Luis A. Jimenez
Luis A. Jimenez, 32, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 15 with felony bail jumping. Jimenez violated terms of a previous bond Nov. 8 by consuming alcohol, according to the complaint.
Neal Jensen Jr
Patrick G. Berger
Patrick G. Berger, 29, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 15 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood, felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft. Berger was pulled over Nov. 12 in downtown La Crosse for driving erratically and failed several field sobriety tests, according to the complaint. A search of his vehicle revealed heroin and a glass pipe. Berger also stole a car battery Oct. 29 from Walmart, according to the complaint.
Caleb Crocker
Katie McCune
Katie R. McCune, 41, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 14 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeat offender. McCune had methamphetamine in her purse Nov. 5 when she was arrested and cited for retail theft, according to the complaint.
Nicholas Balint
Dale Peterson Jr.
Dale B. Peterson Jr., 69, Bangor, was charged Nov. 14 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Peterson was pulled over Nov. 7 for deviating in his lane and admitted to drinking, according to the complaint.
Lavon Liggins
Samantha Sordahl
Tyler Peterson
Tavier Holling
Robert Stach
Eric Mathison
Laura M. Raymond
Trevor Mitchell
Nemo Yang
Nemo Yang, 22, Holmen, was charged Nov. 6 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A backpack with 0.09 grams of meth and several meth pipes were found under Yang’s seat during an Oct. 30 traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Stevon Thompson
Terry Muns
Leonard Larson
Angelica Pitzer
Anjelica L. Pitzer, 32, Wauzeka, Wis., was charged Nov. 5 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitzer had a straw with meth inside and hundreds of syringes when she was arrested Nov. 4 for taking $157.35-worth of items from the La Crosse Walmart, according to the criminal complaint.
