Two area men are accused of dealing methamphetamine in La Crosse after a Friday police sting.

Jamie R. Holtet, 34, La Crosse, was charged Tuesday with three counts of delivering methamphetamine as a repeat offender and one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; and Lucas M. Carpenter, 35, Sparta, was charged with possession with intent to deliver amphetamines as a repeat offender.

Holtet sold 57 grams, or 2 ounces, of meth to a confidential informant Friday in a parking lot at West Avenue and Main Street in La Crosse for $1,700, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say he told the informant “his people” would be in the area, so they were on the lookout for other suspicious vehicles and noted Carpenter in a vehicle nearby. Police had been informed that Carpenter supplied Holtet with meth to sell, according to the complaint.

Police stopped Carpenter and found 17 grams of meth in his vehicle, according to the report.

After Holtet sold the meth, he was allowed to leave, according to the complaint, and police arranged to meet him at another parking lot, where he turned over the cash and was taken into custody.

Holtet is also accused of selling meth Sept. 23, Sept. 26 and Oct. 2 to confidential informants in La Crosse. He’s accused of distributing 125 grams of meth in the La Crosse area throughout the last few months.

Both men are in the La Crosse County Jail on $10,000 cash bonds.

