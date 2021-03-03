Two charged for maintaining drug house in La Crosse

A 63-year-old La Crosse man faces up to 125 years in prison after a March 1 drug bust in La Crosse, and a 51-year-old La Crosse woman who lives at the same residence faces lesser drug charges.
Steven S. McCurdy was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two felony counts of manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine, one felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, one felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place, one felony count of possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heather L. Turner was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felony maintaining a drug trafficking place and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, police obtained a warrant to search McCurdy's 508 Island St. residence in La Crosse after a controlled drug purchase March 1. The complaint says a confidential informant bought 15.1 grams of methamphetamine from McCurdy for $400, and police approached McCurdy's apartment with the search warrant later that evening.
The complaint says McCurdy locked the door after police knocked and identified themselves. Police used a battering ram to open the door and arrested McCurdy and Turner without incident. Police reportedly found 123 grams of methamphetamine, most of which was inside four separate packaged bags. Police also found digital scales, smoking pipes and $9,000 in cash.
Police reported the apartment was a health hazard with no room to walk or exit in case of a fire and was infested with cockroaches. The complaint says police had received numerous complaints from neighbors and nearby business owners about people constantly coming and going from McCurdy's apartment unit.
The March 1 exchange was the second of two controlled drug buys that targeted McCurdy. The complaint describes a Nov. 30 buy in which a confidential informant paid McCurdy $450 for 15.5 grams of methamphetamine.
Judge Todd Bjerke agreed with assistant District Attorney Nick Passe's request to set cash bond for McCurdy at $25,000. Passe said McCurdy has "a long criminal history and access to a large amount of cash."
Turner was released on a $5,000 signature bond.