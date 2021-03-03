Two charged for maintaining drug house in La Crosse

A 63-year-old La Crosse man faces up to 125 years in prison after a March 1 drug bust in La Crosse, and a 51-year-old La Crosse woman who lives at the same residence faces lesser drug charges.

Steven S. McCurdy was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two felony counts of manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine, one felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, one felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place, one felony count of possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heather L. Turner was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felony maintaining a drug trafficking place and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police obtained a warrant to search McCurdy's 508 Island St. residence in La Crosse after a controlled drug purchase March 1. The complaint says a confidential informant bought 15.1 grams of methamphetamine from McCurdy for $400, and police approached McCurdy's apartment with the search warrant later that evening.

