Arrest warrants have been issued for two men who allegedly failed to update their information with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

Steven M. Schuelke, 46, and Abel Kue, 30, were charged with felonies March 3 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Schuelke, he was added to the registry after a 2015 conviction in La Crosse County for third-degree sexual assault, his third offense. The complaint says a registration verification letter was sent to Schuelke's South Beloit, Illinois, address June 16, 2022, but that he failed to respond.

The complaint says three more attempts to reach Schuelke were unsuccessful. He reportedly contacted authorities Aug. 26, 2022, and said he was homeless in South Beloit. A registry specialist instructed Schuelke to immediately contact South Beloit police, but the complaint says Schuelke refused to turn himself in.

The complaint says there has been no law enforcement contact with Schuelke since Sept. 6, 2022. Officials believe Schuelke has returned to the La Crosse area.

The criminal complaint against Kue says he was added to the registry in 2014 after a conviction for third-degree sexual assault. A verification letter was sent to his La Crosse address May 24, 2021, and he was deemed noncomplaint 18 days later.

The complaint says Kue failed to respond to two more letters sent in 2021 and hasn't reached out to the registry since his initial noncompliance.

Judge Gloria Doyle issued arrest warrants for both men. Neither had been taken into custody as of March 8.

R. Kelly timeline: Shining star to convicted sex offender 1990s 2001-2002 June 5, 2002 May 9, 2008 June 13, 2008 2012 2017-2018 January 2019 February 2019 March 6, 2019 May 30, 2019 July to August 2019 March to August 2020 Aug. 18, 2021 Sept. 27, 2021 June 29, 2022 2022