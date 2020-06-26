Two charged in La Crosse home invasion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two La Crosse residents were charged Friday with pushing their way into someone’s house over the weekend and stealing money before fleeing, leaving a cellphone and pistol magazine behind.

Kristin L. Lopez, 23, and Kenneth J. Lawson, 31, were both in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday in connection with the Sunday robbery.

According to the complaint, Lopez and Lawson forced their way into an apartment on Seventh Street in La Crosse, knocking down the woman who answered the door at about 8:38 p.m. Sunday.

The woman told police she curled into a ball and was hit several times by Lopez, then Lawson stepped over her into the apartment. The woman’s brother tried to stop Lawson and the two got into a fight, causing a 9-mm pistol to fall from the waistband of Lawson’s pants, according to the complaint. Meanwhile, Lopez grabbed $200 cash from the woman’s purse, the victim told police.

The man recovered the gun while grappling with Lawson, then ran into the bathroom, according to the complaint. The man told Lawson that he would give the gun back and allow the alleged robbers to leave, if he allowed him to unload the gun before giving it back. Lawson agreed and they fled down an alleyway.