Two charged in laundromat burglary in Onalaska

Two people were charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after being accused of stealing money from an Onalaska laundromat.

Lucas W. Armstrong, 39, La Crosse, was charged with a felony count of burglary and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Vandenbergh, 25, La Crosse, was charged with felony counts of burglary and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint, Armstrong and Vandenbergh broke into the laundromat's office during the overnight hours of April 2, pried open a safe and stole $3,000 in cash and coin. The complaint says a door and security camera were damaged during the theft.

The complaint says police examined footage from a separate security camera and recognized one of the suspects as Armstrong. Police identified Vanderbergh by matching clothing he wore at the scene. Both were arrested later in the day.

A search of Armstrong allegedly found $225 in cash, $130 in coin, pliers, a metal piece that appeared to belong to a cash box and a "one-hitter" wood box.