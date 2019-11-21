Two men were in La Crosse County Circuit Court Thursday after they were accused of hitting a man with a hammer during a home invasion.
Kyle J. Wedekind, 36, no permanent address, and Kevin J. Weh, 23, La Crosse, went to a man’s apartment Nov. 2 and attempted to rob him, hitting him with a hammer when he didn’t cooperate, according to the complaint.
The victim told police the two men knocked on his door on the 1100 block of Island Street in La Crosse and claimed to be selling Girl Scout cookies, then pushed their way in when he opened it.
One of them men tried to take his gold ring off his finger and the other pointed what was later identified as a BB gun at him. Weh hit him in the face and head with the hammer. The victim then ran toward them, and the two men fled, chased away by the victim, according to surveillance footage reviewed by police.
Police were able to identify Wedekind from the surveillance footage and located him at the Adriatic Motel on Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse.
Wedekind cooperated with police when arrested Tuesday, admitting he had 1.8 grams of meth in the motel room, according to the complaint. He told police that they went to the man’s apartment to retrieve meth Wedekind says was stolen by the victim.
According to the report, Wedekind told police he went after the man on behest of his drug dealer, whom he owes $20,000 for meth. Wedekind said his drug dealer was threatening his family.
Weh was arrested without incident Wednesday and interviewed by police.
According to the complaint, Weh denied any knowledge of the incident initially, then admitted to going to the apartment after he was informed that there was surveillance video. He also denied hitting the victim, saying, “I have no clue” how the man was injured.
Wedekind and Weh were both charged with armed burglary and substantial battery using a dangerous weapon as parties to a crime. Wedekind was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Cydney R. Jelen, 26, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 21 with uttering a forgery, theft of movable property and fraudulent use of a credit card. Jelen took $500 from a woman in the spring, used a man’s debit card to spend $2,000 on Amazon over the summer and forged two checks in September, according to the complaint.
Jamie L. Kirby, 28, West Salem, was charged Nov. 19 with felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of cocaine. Kirby had heroin and cocaine Nov. 1 when she was the passenger in a car pulled over for an illegal tint, according to the complaint.
Luis A. Jimenez, 32, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 15 with felony bail jumping. Jimenez violated terms of a previous bond Nov. 8 by consuming alcohol, according to the complaint.
Patrick G. Berger, 29, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 15 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood, felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft. Berger was pulled over Nov. 12 in downtown La Crosse for driving erratically and failed several field sobriety tests, according to the complaint. A search of his vehicle revealed heroin and a glass pipe. Berger also stole a car battery Oct. 29 from Walmart, according to the complaint.
Katie R. McCune, 41, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 14 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeat offender. McCune had methamphetamine in her purse Nov. 5 when she was arrested and cited for retail theft, according to the complaint.
Dale B. Peterson Jr., 69, Bangor, was charged Nov. 14 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Peterson was pulled over Nov. 7 for deviating in his lane and admitted to drinking, according to the complaint.
Nemo Yang, 22, Holmen, was charged Nov. 6 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A backpack with 0.09 grams of meth and several meth pipes were found under Yang’s seat during an Oct. 30 traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Anjelica L. Pitzer, 32, Wauzeka, Wis., was charged Nov. 5 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitzer had a straw with meth inside and hundreds of syringes when she was arrested Nov. 4 for taking $157.35-worth of items from the La Crosse Walmart, according to the criminal complaint.
