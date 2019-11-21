{{featured_button_text}}

Two men were in La Crosse County Circuit Court Thursday after they were accused of hitting a man with a hammer during a home invasion.

Kyle J. Wedekind, 36, no permanent address, and Kevin J. Weh, 23, La Crosse, went to a man’s apartment Nov. 2 and attempted to rob him, hitting him with a hammer when he didn’t cooperate, according to the complaint.

The victim told police the two men knocked on his door on the 1100 block of Island Street in La Crosse and claimed to be selling Girl Scout cookies, then pushed their way in when he opened it.

One of them men tried to take his gold ring off his finger and the other pointed what was later identified as a BB gun at him. Weh hit him in the face and head with the hammer. The victim then ran toward them, and the two men fled, chased away by the victim, according to surveillance footage reviewed by police.

Police were able to identify Wedekind from the surveillance footage and located him at the Adriatic Motel on Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse.

Wedekind cooperated with police when arrested Tuesday, admitting he had 1.8 grams of meth in the motel room, according to the complaint. He told police that they went to the man’s apartment to retrieve meth Wedekind says was stolen by the victim.

According to the report, Wedekind told police he went after the man on behest of his drug dealer, whom he owes $20,000 for meth. Wedekind said his drug dealer was threatening his family.

Weh was arrested without incident Wednesday and interviewed by police.

According to the complaint, Weh denied any knowledge of the incident initially, then admitted to going to the apartment after he was informed that there was surveillance video. He also denied hitting the victim, saying, “I have no clue” how the man was injured.

Wedekind and Weh were both charged with armed burglary and substantial battery using a dangerous weapon as parties to a crime. Wedekind was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

