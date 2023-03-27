Two men have been accused of breaking into a camper Feb. 14 and stealing $1,000 worth of clothes and jewelry.

Justin D. Neumann, 42, La Crosse, and Zachary E. Pupp, 41, Houston, Minnesota, were charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of burglary and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property. Neumann also faces a felony bail jumping charge, and Pupp faces a misdemeanor bail jumping charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Neumann, Pupp and an unidentified third male broke into a camper parked at Motel 6 on Rose Street. The victim reported missing a $500 Michael Kors jacket, a $300 Michael Kors bracelet, a $200 pair of Michael Kors shoes and a pair of carts. He also reported damage to the camper door and that the interior of the camper was in disarray. The victim told police there may be additional items missing but that he would need to go through the camper first.

Police reviewed survelliance footage provided by the hotel. It allegedly shows Neumann acting as a lookout while Pupp and the unidentified male entered the camper. The complaint says the two exited with items, loaded them on a cart and wheeled them into the hotel. Neumann and Pupp reportedly returned to the camper two hours later and exited with more items.

Neumann was arrested March 20. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond. His next court appearance is an April 14 calendar call.

Pupp was arrested after a March 23 traffic stop. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold. His next court date is an April 3 preliminary hearing.