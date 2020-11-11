 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two charged with child custody interference after taking girl to Kansas
0 comments
top story

Two charged with child custody interference after taking girl to Kansas

{{featured_button_text}}
police logo-image

A criminal complaint has been filed against two men accused of a taking a 16-year-girl to Kansas without the consent of her mother. Jacob D. Klinski, 39, Winona, Minn., and Francisco Antonia Garcia, 19, Hemet, Calif., both face felony charges of interfering with custody of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, Onalaska police responded to a Nov. 7 complaint of a missing juvenile. The mother told police that her daughter was living with a relative and attending school in Winona the past year but had gone missing while visiting another relative in Houston County, Minn. The girl was last seen Nov. 5 and was entered into a missing person’s database.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The mother called Onalaska police Nov. 7 and said she located the girl’s cell phone at a hotel in Wichita. The information was forwarded to Wichita, Kansas, police, who found Klinski, Garcia and the girl at the hotel a short time later. Klinski and Garcia were placed under arrest.

The complaint says Klinksi and Garcia knew that the girl was a runaway and that they were en route to San Antonio, Texas, to start a new life together.

Klinksi and Garcia are being held on a $1,000 cash bond in the Sedgwick County, Kansas, jail.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News