Two charged with felony burglary in La Crosse

Two people with no permanent address are accused of burglarizing a storage unit in La Crosse.

Melanie Manske, 38, and Rick Glen Roquet, 39, were charged Jan. 25 in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of burglary. Roquet also faces a misdemeanor bail jumping charge.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Jan. 15 to Valley Storage at W4544 Eddie Avenue, where the renter of the one of the storage units reported a box of shoes worth $1,000 and $2,500 worth of audio equipment were missing.

Police obtained video of a Ford Escape that pulled up to the unit with a trailer hooked up. The video reportedly shows two people entering and exiting the unit.

The complaint says police traced the Ford Escape to Manske and that police later identified the two in the people in the video as Manske and Roquet.

Police made contact with Manske and Roquet Jan. 23. Manske reportedly told police the trailer belonged to her and that she had left it at Valley Storage. She said she and Roquet went to retrieve it Jan. 13 but didn't enter any units.

Roquet, in a separate interview, also denied entering any units.

Manske told police she sold the trailer sometime after Jan. 13 to pay for a storage unit in Trempealeau County. Police obtained a search warrant and entered the unit Jan. 23. The complaint says police found a mattress and personal items inside. Police determined that Manske was using the unit as a domicile.

The complaint says police recovered the missing shoes inside the unit but didn't find any audio equipment. The storage unit also reportedly contained the trailer Manske told police she sold.

Roquet is being held on a $2,500 cash bond and a probation hold. His next court date is a Feb. 8 calendar call.

Manske was released on a $2,5000 signature bond. She has a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 3.

