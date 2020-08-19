Two charged with gun theft from Onalaska storage units

The owners of the shop turned over more than 100 of the stolen firearms Tuesday, saying they had purchased them from Samples and Duncan J. Wisland, 34, La Crosse, for about $20,000, according to the report. They were told that Wisland had won the storage unit in an auction reminiscent of “Storage Wars.”

On Wednesday, one of the owners assisted police with a controlled buy of additional firearms from Wisland at another storage unit at the intersection of Highways C and M in the town of Hamilton, which was rented in Wisland’s name. Additional stolen firearms were found inside the unit, as well as at Samples’ home, according to the complaint.

After Wisland's arrest May 6, he called Walters from the La Crosse County Jail and told her, "You gotta get those other things out of the house," according to the complaint.

A search warrant of the residence Wisland shared with Walters revealed more stolen property, as well as four bags of marijuana and several glass pipes.

Wisland was charged May 8 with two counts of burglary armed with a dangerous weapon, theft of a firearm, receiving a stolen firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, all as a repeat offender.

Wisland was previously convicted of multiple counts of burglary and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent in 2015 in Vernon and La Crosse counties, and a count of felony theft in 2016.

