Two charged with intent to deliver methamphetamine

Two La Crosse men were charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for drug offenses after both were allegedly found with large balls of methamphetamine.

Christopher H. McCartney, 35, and Von Vang, 36, both face felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. They both also face misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a concealed knife.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the town of Burns, where a caller reported suspicious activity on a neighboring property. There was nobody at the property when police arrived, and police weren't able to immediately contact the property owner.

While waiting at the property for a return phone call, a vehicle approached on Williams Road and stopped behind the patrol vehicles. The driver, Vang, exited the vehicle and was approached by police. Vang said he had permission to access the property, and that he was in the process of purchasing it.

Shortly after making contact with Vang, police observed a plastic baggie in the road next to the driver's side door of Vang's vehicle. The baggie allegedly contained a ball of methamphetamine weighing 11.3 grams.