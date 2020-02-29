Two cited after crash in Monroe County causes power outage

A man and woman were issued citations early Saturday after the man's vehicle crashed into a power pole in Monroe County and he fled.

About 1:55 a.m. Saturday, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received multiple reports of power outages in the Norwalk, Wilton, Ridgeville and Kendall areas.

At 2:18 a.m., the Communications Center was notified that a silver Chevy Silverado truck had crashed into a power pole on Hwy. 71 near Logan Road in the town of Wilton, and a witness reported a male driver had left the scene before deputies arrived, according to a report from the Monroe County Sheriff's Department.

At 2:29 a.m., Melissa S. Bakke of the town of Glendale called the Communications Center and told them she had struck the power line pole and was now at her home.

However, when deputies arrived at her home, where she was accompanied by her boyfriend, William L. Rieck of Glendale, they determined Rieck was the sole occupant of the vehicle and responsible for the crash. Rieck stated he had fallen asleep at the wheel, according to the sheriff's report. He was uninjured.

Rieck was cited for reckless driving, operating a vehicle left of center and failure to notify police of a crash. Bakke was cited for obstructing an officer.

Alliant Energy was still working mid-morning Saturday on safely restoring the power by fixing power lines, poles and other equipment.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

