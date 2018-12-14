TOWN OF LA GRANGE — Police are investigating the deaths of two people in the Monroe County town of La Grange, near Lemonweir Elementary School.
The bodies were found Thursday morning near Foothill Avenue by Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies.
A woman’s body was lying outside a residence, and a man’s body was found inside.
The Monroe County tactical unit, La Crosse County Bearcat and Juneau County MRAP were on the scene. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office also is investigating.
The public is not in danger and this is an isolated incident, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department press release.
Law enforcement officials advised Lemonweir Elementary School to keep children indoors due to the proximity of the investigation. Children did not go outside for morning recess but were allowed their noon recess, according to Tomah School District Superintendent Cindy Zahrte.
