Two people were arrested on felony drug charges Tuesday in La Crosse County after a traffic stop revealed more than a 100 grams of pot in the trunk.
Mara I. Stello, 22, West Salem and Tristen D. Schmeckpeper, 23, Onalaska each were charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin State Trooper spotted a car driven by Stello traveling 94 mph on Interstate 90 near Bangor. Stello pulled off the interstate and into a Bangor parking lot, and the trooper made contact with her and her passenger, Schmeckpeper.
When speaking to them, the trooper noted the smell of raw marijuana and saw Schmeckpeper vaping, which the trooper suspected was to cover up the smell. Stello’s driver’s license also was suspended, according to the report, and the car belonged to her boyfriend.
After noting that Stello had open drug cases and Schmeckpeper had prior cases of obstructing an officer and concealing weapons, the trooper called for a police dog to sniff for drugs.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
According to the complaint, the dog indicated that there were drugs in the vehicle and a search revealed two tabs of LSD, 17 packages of raw marijuana adding up to 127.66 grams, methamphetamine and three glass pipes.
Stello was allowed to call her boyfriend and told him she was going to jail, “For the stuff in the trunk! Thanks a lot!” according to the report.
Schmeckpeper was also placed under arrest for the meth found in his wallet. According to the report, he became upset, saying “it was only meth and meth was like weed.”
Stello was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping. Schmeckpeper was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Both were released on $1,000 signature bonds with conditions that they submit to drug testing by court commissioner Joe Veenstra.
Tonya N. Novak, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Novak had a fentanyl drug mixture and used needles in her car when she was pulled over Aug. 29 for driving erratically on Hwy. 35 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Demetrius Partee
Ryan Papenfuss
Ryan R. Papenfuss, 44, Onalaska, was charged Sept. 5 with uttering a forgery. Papenfuss deposited a forged and stolen check into his bank account in May, according to the complaint.
Antoine Howell
Aaron M. Schrader
Aaron M. Schrader, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with physical abuse of a child and misdemeanor bail jumping. A child told police Schrader hit him in the head and knocked him to the ground Aug. 19, according to the complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.