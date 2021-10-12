 Skip to main content
Two face multiple drug charges after search in La Crosse

A 41-year-old La Crosse man and a 17-year-old juvenile male face multiple drug charges after police were called to a report of suspicious activity Oct. 10 at a La Crosse hotel.

Drae Broadnax and the juvenile were both charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of heroin with intent to deliver.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called shortly after 4 a.m. to AmericInn on Rose Street, where a caller said that a person was "smoking something" inside a running parked car. The caller also said a person in the driver's seat, later identified as Broadnax, was "acting erratic."

The complaint says police approached the vehicle and saw in plain view a jar containing marijuana. Broadnax complied with a police request to hand over the jar and reportedly told the officer, "that's it."

Police determined there was probable cause to search the vehicle and reportedly found 29.4 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of heroin and 33.8 grams of crack cocaine. Police also reportedly found $3,500 in cash, which Broadnax said he earned doing roofing work.

Broadnax was released on a $5,000 signature bond. The juvenile had a calendar call set for Oct. 18.

Steve Rundio

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

