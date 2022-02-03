Two found dead at northside La Crosse residence

La Crosse police are investigating the gunshot deaths of two people on the city's northside.
Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Charles Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and located two people dead inside a residence. Police also found a dead dog.
Police have yet to identify the victims or perpetrators.
The department said "there is an active an ongoing investigation" and that deaths don't represent a threat to the general public.
