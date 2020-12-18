Two Illinois men charged with drug offenses after high-speed chase

Two Illinois men face drug charges after a high-speed chase Dec. 13 through La Crosse and Monroe counties.
Ricky K. Kyles, 31, Bellwood, and Matthew P. Bednarowicz, 30, Chicago, were charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kyles was also charged with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and eluding an officer.
According to the criminal complaint, police observed a vehicle with an illegible license plate driven by Kyles on Interstate 90 in La Crosse County shortly after 8 a.m. and initiated a traffic stop. Kyles and Bednarowicz, who was sitting in the back seat, told police they were en route from Seattle to Chicago.
The complaint says police detected the odor of marijuana in the vehicle and suspected the two were trafficking narcotics. When an officer told Kyles that the car would be searched, Kyles quickly put the vehicle in drive, ran over the officer's foot and left at a high rate of speed. The officer was referred to a podiatrist but didn't sustain any broken bones.
Kyles reportedly reached a speed of 110 mph as the chase continued into Monroe County, where Kyles' vehicle was disabled near Sparta by a tire deflation device.
During the chase, police observed a package fly from the passenger window of Kyles' vehicle. Police retrieved the package, which allegedly contained 1.2 pounds of cocaine. Police also allegedly found a cooler in the trunk of vehicle with nearly 12 pounds of marijuana, along with two "dime bags" containing marijuana, a glass container with three marijuana joints, two other containers with marijuana and a glass marijuana pipe.
Kyles refused to answer questions after being taken into custody. Bednarowicz claimed responsibility for the drugs and reportedly told police, "I'd rather not anyone suffer for my stupidity."
La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke set cash bond for Kyles at $2,500, which he lowered from an initial $25,000 he imposed Dec. 14. Kyles' attorney Scott Southworth said Kyles has a steady job in Illinois and only a single drunk driving conviction on his record. Southworth said Kyles uses marijuana to mitigate the impact of Crohn's disease, which he said is legal in Illinois.
Kyles' bond condition prohibits him from driving, and Bjerke ordered Kyles to surrender his driver's license before leaving the jail.
Bjerke set a $5,000 cash bond for Bednarowicz. Bjerke cited a more extensive criminal history, which includes multiple drug and weapons offenses.
