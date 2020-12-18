Two Illinois men charged with drug offenses after high-speed chase

Two Illinois men face drug charges after a high-speed chase Dec. 13 through La Crosse and Monroe counties.

Ricky K. Kyles, 31, Bellwood, and Matthew P. Bednarowicz, 30, Chicago, were charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyles was also charged with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and eluding an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, police observed a vehicle with an illegible license plate driven by Kyles on Interstate 90 in La Crosse County shortly after 8 a.m. and initiated a traffic stop. Kyles and Bednarowicz, who was sitting in the back seat, told police they were en route from Seattle to Chicago.

The complaint says police detected the odor of marijuana in the vehicle and suspected the two were trafficking narcotics. When an officer told Kyles that the car would be searched, Kyles quickly put the vehicle in drive, ran over the officer's foot and left at a high rate of speed. The officer was referred to a podiatrist but didn't sustain any broken bones.

