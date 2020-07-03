Two injured in Vernon County UTV rollover

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people were injured Thursday in a Vernon County UTV crash, with alcohol and speed considered factors.

The Vernon County Sheriff's office responded about 10:30 p.m. July 2 to a UTV rollover on Clinton Ridge Road, north of Peaceful Valley Road, in the town of Clinton.

Kristopher Hanson, 41, of Tomahawk was operating the UTV when he lost control while navigating a corner while traveling southbound. Hanson and his passenger, Megan Anderson, 25, of Westby, were both thrown from the vehicle and sustained injuries, according to a report from Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears and the Wisconsin DNR.

Hanson and Anderson were transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The incident is under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's office and the Wisconsin DNR, which reported alcohol consumption and speed are believed to have played a role.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

