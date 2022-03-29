Two juveniles reportedly confess in Tomah Middle School vandalism

Tomah police say two juveniles have confessed to their role in a vandalism spree at Tomah Middle School last weekend.

Police believe four people were involved in the vandalism at the school located on Hollister Avenue. The suspects didn't gain entry to the building but caused extensive exterior damage to doors and windows and damaged at least one parked vehicle.

The school has no exterior surveillance cameras, and footage from interior cameras didn't offer any leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department. Police say tipsters can remain anonymous.

Police are also asking for any community members who live in the area of the Middle School to check their security camera systems for activity around the school that might help police resolve the case.

Citizens can call 608-374-7400 or 608-269-6333 (dispatch) or email dhanrahan@tomahpolice.com or epedersen@tomahpolice.com.

