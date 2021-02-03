Two La Crosse men accused in town of Campbell burglaries

Criminal complaints have been filed against two La Crosse men after they were accused in a string of burglaries, including two car thefts, last summer.
Bryce A. Benson, 24, faces four counts of vehicle theft, three counts of burglary to a building/dwelling, one count of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, one count of theft and one count of receiving stolen property. All are felonies.
Tyler D. Peregrin, 22, faces two counts of burglary to a building/dwelling, two counts of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and one count of theft. All are felonies.
According to the criminal complaint against Benson, police investigated four break-ins that occurred in the town of Campbell:
- July 27 - A Cherokee Avenue property owner reported that tools were stolen from an unoccupied building under renovation.
- July 27 - A Nakomis Avenue resident reported someone opened an unlocked garage door and entered an unlocked van before taking several electric power tools and hand tools.
- July 28 - A Cherokee Avenue resident reported his 2012 Chevrolet Impala was missing. The owner told police the vehicle was parked in the driveway with the key in the ignition. The owner also said a set of golf clubs and other golf-related items were missing. The vehicle was recovered a short time later in La Crosse, along with the golf clubs.
- July 28 - A Cherokee Avenue resident reported someone entered a unlocked vehicle and stole gloves, sunglasses and a coin purse with an undetermined amount of change.
The complaint says Benson was taken into custody July 30 after Onalaska police determined he was driving a stolen vehicle from Sparta with $8,000 worth of stolen items from other thefts. Police obtained a search warrant for the Caledonia Street address where Benson and Peregrin both live and recovered much of the stolen property, according to the complaint.
The complaint says Benson and Peregrin both admitted to the burglaries when they were interviewed by police Aug. 4.
Benson and Peregrin both have initial appearances set for Feb. 12 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.