Try 1 month for 99¢

Two La Crosse men are accused of robbing a man at gunpoint and firing a bullet into the victim’s car.

+1 
Justin Ellis mug

Justin Ellis
+1 
Timothy Ellis mug

Timothy Ellis

Authorities received a call about shots fired in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday. A person at the scene told a police officer that two men approached his vehicle outside 828 Gould St. and demanded money. After giving the men money, the victim said, one of the men fired a round into his vehicle and both fled the scene.

Officers followed footprints in the snow to an apartment building at 918 Gold St. and were there from about 11:30 a.m. until being granted a no-knock search warrant at about 4 p.m. They took the two suspects, Timothy Ellis, 24, and Justin Ellis, 22, into custody. They faces charges of armed robbery and reckless endangerment of safety.

Authorities said the weapon used during the robbery has not been located.

+49 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in January

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.