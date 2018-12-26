Two men were arrested and charged Wednesday after a criminal informant told police that drugs including marijuana and methamphetamine were being sold out of a residence on La Crosse's South Side.
La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez issued and no-knock search warrant, and police searching 1816 Denton St. discovered guns, a meth pipe, more than 1,200 grams of marijuana, ammunition and cash. Four people were taken into custody, according to the complaint.
Shoua Lee, 37, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession with intent to deliver THC as a party to the crime, possession of a firearm by an outstate felon, felony bail jumping and maintaining a drug trafficking place, along with misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.
Anthony A. Lee, 20, was charged with possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place and misdemeanor bail jumping as repeat offenses.
Jeremy Allan Kline
Jeremy Allan Kline, 26, of La Crosse was charged Dec. 26 with possession of methamphetamine. Kline was arrested at Jackson Street after police found 1.9 grams of methamphetamine in his car during a traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Nichol A. R. Farley
Nichol A. R. Farley, 38, of Stoddard was charged Dec. 26 as a fugitive. Farley was wanted by the Houston County, Minn., sheriff’s department for violating conditions of her release for charges of a felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree, according to the complaint.
Kymberly C. Cole
Kymberly C. Cole, 54, of La Crosse was charged Dec. 26 with misdemeanor battery, felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Cole was arrested after a man reported she’d struck him in the face, according to the complaint.
Cody A Brantner
Cody A Brantner, 24, of Holmen was charged Dec. 26 with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping, both repeat offenses. Brantner was arrested when police spotted suspicious activity at 3334 Mormon Coulee Road and drug-detection dogs confirmed the presence of drugs, according to the complaint.
Max G. Pretasky
Max G. Pretasky, 26, of La Crosse was charged Dec. 21 with burglary of a building or a dwelling and felony criminal damage to property. Pretasky was arrested after his father reported “extensive damage to his vehicle,” according to the complaint.
Ronald M. Wright
Ronald M. Wright, 28, of La Crosse, was charged Dec. 21 with battery by prisoners. Wright struck a jailer while in La Crosse County Jail, according to the complaint.
Phillip S. Dunn
Phillip S. Dunn, 31, of La Crosse was charged Dec. 21 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while revoked and felony bail jumping, all repeat offenses. Dunn was arrested after police ran his license and discovered Dunn didn’t have a valid license, according to the complaint.
Bryce D. Boncouri
Bryce D. Boncouri, 21, no permanent address, was charged Dec. 21 with felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boncouri was arrested after a search warrant was issued, according to the complaint.
Lynzee J. Berkley
Lynzee J. Berkley, 33, of La Crosse, was charged Dec. 21 with felony bail jumping, possession of illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia, as a party to a crime. Berkley was arrested at a La Crosse motel after an anonymous complaint called about a fight. Authorities discovered stolen tools, according to the complaint.
Karen L. Carter
Karen L. Carter, 34, of La Crosse was charged Dec. 20 with felony bail jumping. She was arrested at 333 Vine St., after breaking a bond condition of no alcohol and failing an alcohol test, according to the complaint.
Peng Lor
Peng Lor, 21, of La Crosse was charged Dec. 18 with possession of methamphetamine and obstructing an officer. Lor was arrested after a vehicle police pursuit. Authorities discovered two handguns, one of them reported stolen, methamphetamine, 8.9 grams of marijuana and 50 rounds of ammunition. One of the guns wasn’t loaded, but had a 16 round magazine, 13 live rounds in it, according to the complaint.
Jesse R. Turnmire
Jesse R. Turnmire, 29, of Bangor was charged Dec. 19 with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping and obstructing an officer, all repeated offenses. Turnmire was arrested after a vehicle police pursuit. Authorities discovered two handguns, one of them reported stolen, methamphetamine, 8.9 grams of marijuana and 50 rounds of ammunition. One of the guns wasn’t loaded, but had a 16 round magazine, 13 live rounds in it, according to the complaint.
Sophie R. Yang
Sophie R. Yang, 20, of Onalaska was charged Dec. 19 with attempting to flee or elude an officer and possession of THC. Yang was arrested after a vehicle police pursuit. Authorities discovered two handguns, one of them reported stolen, methamphetamine, 8.9 grams of marijuana and 50 rounds of ammunition. One of the guns wasn’t loaded, but had a 16 round magazine, 13 live rounds in it, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey M. Sampson
Jeffrey M. Sampson, 38, of La Crosse was charged Dec. 19 with felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sampson was arrested after a traffic stop at 900 Jackson St., according to the complaint.
Jeremy J. Degenhardt
Jeremy J. Degenhardt, 44, of La Crosse was charged Dec. 18 with disorderly conduct and three counts of felony bail jumping. Degenhardt was arrested after violating a condition of his bond, violating a no-contact order and threatening to kill two people, according to the complaint.
Johnathon R. Prindle
Johnathon R. Prindle, 47, Onalaska, Wisconsin, was charged Dec. 17 with terrorist threats and disorderly conduct. Prindle was arrested on Dec. 15 at Gudersen Health Systems Emergency Room at 1910 S. Ave., after he made statements about blowing up the hospital and shooting people, according to the complaint.
Marcus J. Walker
Marcus J. Walker, 24, La Crosse, Wisconsin, was charged Dec. 17 for uttering a forgery and obstructing an officer. Walker was arrested on Dec. 16 for an incident that took place earlier in December when a bar reported Walker using counterfeit $20 bills, according to the complaint.
Rashaad S. Riley
Rashaad S. Riley, 24, La Crosse WI, was charged Dec. 17 for two counts of misdemeanor retail theft, taking something valued at less than $500, and two counts of felony bail jumping. Riley was arrested on Dec. 16 at 4344 Mormon Coulee Road after stealing items valued at about $300, according to the complaint.
Michael R. Nelson
Michael R. Nelson, 48, Onalaska, Wisconsin, was charged Dec. 17 for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping, all repeated offenses, according to the complaint.
Jacob D. Dolan
Jacob D. Dolan, 28, La Crosse, Wisconsin, was charged Dec. 17 for possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Dolan was arrested Dec.16 at 700 W. Ave., for violating three bonds, according to the complaint.
Kathryn J. Hauser
Kathryn J. Hauser, 32, Holmen, Wisconsin, was charged Dec. 17 for being a fugitive. Hauser was arrested Dec. 14 for a probation violation warrant from Winona County Sheriff’s Department, according to the complaint.
Larry A. Baldwin Jr.
Larry A. Baldwin Jr., 23, Chicago, was charged Dec.14 with possession of THC, his second and subsequent offense, and felony bail jumping. Baldwin was stopped at 400 Lang Drive for excessive side window tint, but the K9 unit alerted authorities of drugs. Police found a yellow tobacco bag filled with tobacco leaves and a green leafy substance. Police suspected it to be marijuana but confirmed it was 3.8 grams of THC, according to the complaint.
Sean C. Johnson
Sean C. Johnson, 26, West Salem was charged Dec. 14 with felony bail jumping. Johnson was arrested at Bostwick Valley after failing to comply with terms of the no-contact order of his bond, according to the complaint.
Walter Deyunta Walker
Walter Deyunta Walker, 25, 1010 Fifth Ave. S., was charged Dec. 13 with uttering a forgery, resisting an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping. Walker was arrested after attempting to use two counterfeit $20 bills at a bar, according to the complaint.
Emmanuel Hunt
Emmanuel Hunt, 23, Onalaska was charged Dec. 13 with felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon, all repeat offenses. Police found marijuana and guns in the car Hunt was driving, according to the complaint.
Gregory T. Simmons
Gregory T. Simmons, 31, Madison, was charged Dec. 13 with two counts of felony bail jumping, and one count of obstructing an officer. Simmons was arrested at 227 S. Third St. due to active warrants, according to the complaint.
Arnell Reynolds
Arnell Reynolds, 57, 406 S. Main St., was charged Dec. 12 with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all counts of domestic abuse. Reynolds was arrested after a physical altercation with his girlfriend, according to the complaint.
Michael K. Manning
Michael K. Manning, 25, 712 Kane St., was charged Dec. 10 with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor retail theft for intentionally taking merchandise valued at less than $500, all repeated offenses. Police found drugs in Manning’s room when they were responding to a possible overdose. Manning was treated for an opiate overdose at Mayo Clinic Health System and subsequently arrested. Law enforcement found doxycycline monohydrate, a prescription drug, 3.5 grams of methamphetamine and a pipe used to smoke marijuana, according to the complaint.
Nicholas R. Hawkins
Nicholas R. Hawkins, 19, Dakota, Minn., was charged Dec. 10 with felony criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping. Hawkins was arrested after breaking windows at Coldwell Banker River Valley Realtors office, according to the complaint.
Jesse Rees Kirk
Jesse Rees Kirk, 40, 223 N. Eight St., was charged Dec. 10 with misdemeanor retail theft for intentionally taking merchandise valued at less than $500, felony retail theft for intentionally taking merchandise valued between $500 and $5,000 and two counts of felony bail jumping. Kirk stole tools from Home Depot and sold them to Pawn America, according to the complaint.
Craig A. Seidel
Craig A. Seidel, 29, 918 Denton St., was charged Dec. 7 with attempted second-degree sexual assault, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, felony intimidation of a victim, attempted battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting and officer, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Seidel was arrested when the victim and neighbors called 911, according to the complaint.
Collin D. Mossholder
Collin D. Mossholder, 24, 1633 Prospect St., was charged Dec. 7 with false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery, two counts of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery, all domestic abuse and repeated offenses, and misdemeanor intimidation of a victim as a repeater. Mossholder was arrested at his house after a neighbor reported a physical altercation, according to the complaint.
Keith R. Kirchner
Keith R. Kirchner, 51, 1731 Winnebago St., was charged Dec. 7 with operating while intoxicated (fifth or sixth offense), general alcohol concentration enhancer, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (fifth of sixth offense), general alcohol concentration enhancer, second and subsequent possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Kirchner was arrested at East Avenue South and Mississippi Street after leaving The Drive Bar, according to the complaint.
Cayden J. Smith
Cayden J. Smith, 19, Ettrick, was charged Dec. 6 with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all domestic abuse. Smith was arrested at 1609 Charles St. for a physically assaulting his girlfriend, according to the complaint.
David F. Peaslee II
David F. Peaslee II, 34, 1214 25th S. St., was charged Dec. 6 for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine as a party to a crime, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols as a party to a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime and misdemeanor bail jumping, all repeated offenses. Officers found a knife and several bags in the backseat of a car during a traffic stop at La Crosse and Oakland streets. Substances in bags were tested and identified as tetrahydrocannabinols and methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
Cody J. Kneifl
Cody J. Kneifl, 21, West Salem, was charged Dec. 6 for felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Kneifl was arrested at 515 W. Franklin St. on Wednesday for repeatedly hitting his brother who escaped and called 911 from neighbor’s house, according to the complaint.
Joshua R. Harris
Joshua R. Harris, 33, Melrose, was charged for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places and felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping, all repeated offenses. Harris was arrested during a traffic stop in Onalaska because of an active probation warrant. Harris had methamphetamine and heroin in his possession, according to the complaint.
Misty L. Johnson
Misty L. Johnson, 42, Mindoro, was charged Dec. 6 with possession of a firearm by a felon. Johnson was arrested for possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, according to the complaint.
Chue Yee Xiong
Chue Yee Xiong, 30, of 1220 Logan St., was charged Dec. 5 with robbery with use of force, possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Xiong broke into a residence on the 2100 block of Market Street on Nov. 16 and made off with a PlayStation 3. Witnesses who were in the home say Xiong threatened them with brass knuckles and warned against calling the police. A few weeks later, just after midnight on Dec. 5, Xiong was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Police found methamphetamine during a search of his residence, according to a second complaint.
Jedd T. Monsoor
Jedd T. Monsoor, 39, of Holmen, was charged Dec. 5 with aggravated battery (intentional bodily harm, domestic abuse). On Nov. 22, law enforcement were dispatched to a residence in Holmen, where a woman said Monsoor had thrown her into a door. The woman also told police that she tore a ligament in her left thumb during an argument with Monsoor in October, according to the complaint.
Jesse Rees Kirk
Jesse Rees Kirk, 40, of 223 N. Eighth St., was charged Dec. 5 with being a fugitive. Kirk is facing a felony theft charge in Winona County, Minn.
Michael R. Hanson
Michael R. Hanson, 31, of Holmen, was charged Dec. 5 with false imprisonment (domestic abuse). During an argument on Dec. 4, Hanson blocked his girlfriend from leaving a room, took her car keys and tore the phone from the wall, according to the criminal complaint. She used her cellphone to text a friend, who then called law enforcement.
David A. Fox Jr.
David A. Fox Jr., 36, of Tomah, was charged Dec. 5 with being a fugitive. Fox has an outstanding warrant in Shawnee County, Kan., where he faces charges of aggravated domestic battery.
Jerry D. Berry
Jerry D. Berry, 35, Chicago, was charged Dec. 4 with attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud, attempting to flee or elude an officer, and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Berry was arrested Nov. 30 after a police pursuit after he attempted to purchase oxycodone using a forged prescription at Walgreen’s, according to the complaint.
Bryant J. Swiggum
Bryant J. Swiggum, 29, 138 S. Seventh St., was charged Dec. 4 with misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer and criminal damage to property. Swiggum was arrested after an altercation with his roommate at their apartment, according to the complaint.
Danielle A. McGinnis
Danielle A. McGinnis, 27, 728 Division St., was charged Dec. 4 as a fugitive. McGinnis is wanted in Goodhue County, Minn., for indecent exposure in a public place and obstructing an officer by providing a false name on Nov. 7, according to the complaint.
Matthew B. Sibley
Matthew B. Sibley, 40, 913 Ferry St., was charged Dec. 4 with two counts of attempted battery to a law enforcement officer, felony bail jumping and resisting an officer, all as a repeater. Sibley was arrested for violating a no-contact provision of his probation, according to the complaint.
Dustin L. Olson
Dustin L. Olson, 31, no permanent address, was charged Dec. 3 with possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Olson was arrested Nov. 30 at 1625 Caroline St. on two warrants and police found him in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.
Robert Patterson
Robert Patterson, 19, no permanent address, was charged Dec. 3 with felony bail jumping. Patterson was arrested for violating his curfew after running out of gas on Cass Street and asked a police officer for help, according to the complaint.
Victor S. Johnson
Victor S. Johnson, 34, of Viroqua, was charged Dec. 3 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and retail theft. He was arrested Sunday at the Shopko store on Mormon Coulee Road after he concealed two "hide-a-key" boxes in his sweat pants, where police also found meth and oxycodone pills, according to the complaint.
Kiyah S. Hatlan
Kiyah S. Hatlan, 36, Viroqua, was charged Dec. 3 with felony bail jumping and retail theft. She was arrested Sunday at the Shopko store on Mormon Coulee Road after she concealed merchandise in her purse, including makeup, memory cards, children's clothing and other items, in violation of her felony bond, according to the complaint.
