Try 1 month for 99¢

Two men were arrested and charged Wednesday after a criminal informant told police that drugs including marijuana and methamphetamine were being sold out of a residence on La Crosse's South Side.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez issued and no-knock search warrant, and police searching 1816 Denton St. discovered guns, a meth pipe, more than 1,200 grams of marijuana, ammunition and cash. Four people were taken into custody, according to the complaint.

+1 
Shoua Lee

Shoua Lee

Shoua Lee, 37, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession with intent to deliver THC as a party to the crime, possession of a firearm by an outstate felon, felony bail jumping and maintaining a drug trafficking place, along with misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.

+1 
Anthony A. Lee

Anthony A. Lee

Anthony A. Lee, 20, was charged with possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place and misdemeanor bail jumping as repeat offenses.

+47 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in December

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.