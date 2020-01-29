Two La Crosse men charged with dealing meth

Two La Crosse men were charged Wednesday with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine after a police sting in December.

Dylan J. Heldt, 28, and Devon A. Perkins, 22, were both charged in connection to the Dec. 2 incident, in which they are accused of attempting to sell $140-worth of meth to an undercover officer over Facebook Messenger.

According to the complaint, the officer messaged Perkins offering to buy meth and Perkins agreed; however, he said he needed to pick up his supplier, later identified as Heldt.

Heldt was charged in December with possession of intent to deliver amphetamines as a repeat offender after police searched his motel room in the EconoLodge during the investigation connected to the sting and found 53.6 grams of meth, according to the complaint.

Heldt is being held on a $5,000 cash bond. Perkins posted a $1,000 cash bond.

