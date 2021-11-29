 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two La Crosse men held on drug charges

  • 0

Two La Crosse men are being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being arrested in La Crosse Nov. 28 on drug charges.

Daniel K. Halverson, 60, and Donald F. Greeno, 43, were charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Halverson was also charged with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint, police stopped a vehicle on Rose Street operated by Halverson with a defective headlight and loud muffler. The complaint says Halverson displayed anxious and nervous behavior and that he attempted to push a clear plastic bag between his seat and the console.

After determining that Halverson had two open bonds and that Greeno, a passenger, has a warrant for a probation violation, police deployed a K9 unit for an exterior sniff of the vehicle. The K9 gave a positive response, and officers searched the vehicle. They allegedly found Halverson in possession of 8.1 grams of methamphetamine and Greeno in possession of 6.8 grams. Halverson also reportedly had 1.6 grams of marijuana.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Emily Ruud requested cash bonds for both defendants. She said both face significant jail time if convicted and have an incentive to flee.

People are also reading…

Judge Todd Bjerke issued a $2,500 cash bond for Halverson and a $1,500 cash bond for Greeno.

+1 
Daniel Halverson

Halverson
+1 
Donald F. Greeno

Greeno

 Steve Rundio
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News