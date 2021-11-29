Two La Crosse men held on drug charges

Two La Crosse men are being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being arrested in La Crosse Nov. 28 on drug charges.
Daniel K. Halverson, 60, and Donald F. Greeno, 43, were charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Halverson was also charged with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
According to the criminal complaint, police stopped a vehicle on Rose Street operated by Halverson with a defective headlight and loud muffler. The complaint says Halverson displayed anxious and nervous behavior and that he attempted to push a clear plastic bag between his seat and the console.
After determining that Halverson had two open bonds and that Greeno, a passenger, has a warrant for a probation violation, police deployed a K9 unit for an exterior sniff of the vehicle. The K9 gave a positive response, and officers searched the vehicle. They allegedly found Halverson in possession of 8.1 grams of methamphetamine and Greeno in possession of 6.8 grams. Halverson also reportedly had 1.6 grams of marijuana.
Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Emily Ruud requested cash bonds for both defendants. She said both face significant jail time if convicted and have an incentive to flee.
Judge Todd Bjerke issued a $2,500 cash bond for Halverson and a $1,500 cash bond for Greeno.
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies for October
Daniel J. Grant
Daniel J. Grant, 36, Cashton, was charged with strangulation/suffocation and intimidating a victim. According to the criminal complaint, Grant grabbed a woman by the throat Oct. 21 in La Crosse for roughly 30 seconds and caused her to black out. The complaint says Grant also took the woman's phone and threatened to kill her. He was released to Minnesota authorities after he waived extradition Nov. 1.
Peter C. Koziara
Peter C. Koziara, 46, La Crosse, was charged with fifth-offense drunk driving and fifth-offense operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content. According to the criminal complaint, police made a traffic stop after Koziara accelerated abruptly on the 1300 block of Adams Street in La Crosse. A preliminary breath test recorded a BAC of .199. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Koua Yang
Koua Yang, 42, Minneapolis, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. According to the criminal complaint, Yang was found in possession of a vehicle stolen in Minnesota after police responded to an Oct. 15 incident in La Crosse. Yang was released on a $2,500 signature bond.
Kevin W. Mitchell
Kevin W. Mitchell, 54, La Crosse, was charged with fifth-offense drunk driving and fifth-offense operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content. According to the criminal complaint, police observed a visibly intoxicated Mitchell enter the driver's side of a parked vehicle Oct. 17 in La Crosse. The complaint says Mitchell admitted driving the vehicle to the location. A preliminary breath test recorded a BAC of .039. Mitchell was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Ashley M. Gingrasso
Ashley M. Gingrasso, 34, La Crosse, was charged with fifth-offense drunk driving and fifth-offense operating with a controlled substance. According to the criminal complaint, Gingrasso was pulled over Oct. 14 on Interstate 90 after police recognized her revoked driving status. The complaint says police detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle and that she failed a field sobriety test. She was released on a $5,000 signature bond.
Chue Yee Xiong
Chue Yee Xiong, 33, La Crosse, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. According to the criminal complaint, Xiong took a vehicle from a La Crosse residence Oct. 14. Police tracked the vehicle to Monroe County, where Xiong was arrested after a short pursuit. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.
Timara D. Young
Timara D. Young, 31, Milwaukee, was charged with issuing a worthless check and theft between $10,000-$100,000. According to the criminal complaint, Young used a fraudulent cashier's check to purchase a vehicle in La Crosse Sept. 14. The complaint didn't list the amount of the check. Young was released on a $1,000 signature bond, but court records say she failed to appear for an Oct. 27 preliminary hearing.
Mark Jerome Nereng
Mark Jerome Nereng, 48, La Crosse, was charged with fifth-offense drunk driving and fifth-offense operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content. According to the criminal complaint, Nereng was pulled over for speeding July 11 on Interstate 90. Nereng reportedly failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath registered a BAC of .076, just under the legal limit of .08. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.
Roderick Washington
Roderick M. Washington, 40, La Crosse, was charged with fourth-offense drunk driving. According to the criminal complaint, Washington was pulled over Oct. 13 in La Crosse for a defective headlight. Police conducted a field sobriety test and determined that Washington was under the influence of a controlled substance. He is free on a $1,000 signature bond.
Caleb L. Williams
Caleb L. Williams, 27, La Crosse, was charged with theft of movable property. According to the criminal complaint, Williams stole a 2020 Spot Mayhem bicycle valued at $6,800 from the back end of a pickup truck Sept. 26. He is free on a $200 signature bond.
Katy E. Brown
Katy E. Brown, 37, La Crosse, is accused of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud. According to the complaint, Brown used a fake name to have an oxycodone prescription filled in La Crosse Sept. 27. The complaint alleges she obtained a second fraudulent prescription Sept. 29 that wasn't filled. She has an initial court appearance set for Nov. 30.
Franklin Hurley
Franklin Hurley, 24, La Crosse, was charged with burglary to a dwelling. According to the criminal complaint, police found Hurley inside a storage unit on Rose Street Oct. 8 after he used a bolt cutter to gain unauthorized access. Hurley is free on a $1,000 signature bond.
Ricardo Ward
Ricardo Ward, 45, Chicago, is accused of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. According to the complaint, Ward stole a 2010 Subaru hatchback parked on Rose Street in La Crosse Sept. 4. Chicago police located Ward operating the vehicle Sept. 19 and took him into custody. La Crosse County issued a warrant for Ward's arrest Oct. 11.
Seth Arttus
Seth Arttus, 38, Sparta, was charged with receiving stolen property. According to the criminal complaint, Arttus pawned three rings valued at $10,200 that were stolen Sept. 9 from a residence where Arttus was working as a roofer. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $10,000 cash bond.
Tracii J. Riley
Tracii J. Riley, 30, La Crosse, was charged with intimidating a victim. According to the criminal complaint, Riley vandalized a woman's phone after she threatened to call police during an Oct. 5 domestic dispute in La Crosse. He is free on a $1,000 signature bond.
Jennifer L. Fagan
Jennifer L. Fagan, 33, La Crosse, was charged with causing bodily harm to an officer. According to the criminal complaint, Fagan bit an officer in the calf as she was being arrested for disorderly conduct Oct. 7 in La Crosse. The complaint says the wound drew blood but didn't require medical treatment. Fagan is free on a $1,000 signature bond.
Tyler J. Ritter
Tyler J. Ritter, 30, Trempealeau, has been charged with strangulation/suffocation. According to the criminal complaint, a woman told La Crosse police that Ritter grabbed her by the throat and held on for 20-30 seconds during an Oct. 9 incident in La Crosse. Ritter was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Cornelius C. Duningan
Cornelius C. Dunnigan Jr., 27, La Crosse, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the criminal complaint, Dunnigan stole a construction work truck Oct. 6 and fled the scene after crashing the vehicle near Houska Park. Dunnigan is behind held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.
Corey C. Johnson
Corey C. Johnson, 42, La Crosse, has been charged with strangulation/suffocation. According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Johnson picked her up by the throat and threw her down during an Oct. 8 incident in La Crosse. Johnson is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,000 cash bond.
