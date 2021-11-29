Two La Crosse men held on drug charges

Two La Crosse men are being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being arrested in La Crosse Nov. 28 on drug charges.

Daniel K. Halverson, 60, and Donald F. Greeno, 43, were charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Halverson was also charged with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint, police stopped a vehicle on Rose Street operated by Halverson with a defective headlight and loud muffler. The complaint says Halverson displayed anxious and nervous behavior and that he attempted to push a clear plastic bag between his seat and the console.

After determining that Halverson had two open bonds and that Greeno, a passenger, has a warrant for a probation violation, police deployed a K9 unit for an exterior sniff of the vehicle. The K9 gave a positive response, and officers searched the vehicle. They allegedly found Halverson in possession of 8.1 grams of methamphetamine and Greeno in possession of 6.8 grams. Halverson also reportedly had 1.6 grams of marijuana.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Emily Ruud requested cash bonds for both defendants. She said both face significant jail time if convicted and have an incentive to flee.

Judge Todd Bjerke issued a $2,500 cash bond for Halverson and a $1,500 cash bond for Greeno.

