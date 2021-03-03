Two La Crosse men indicted in separate federal drug cases

A federal grand jury in Madison has returned indictments against two La Crosse men in separate drug cases.
Tang Vue, 35, is charged with two counts of distributing methamphetamine. The indictment alleges that Vue distributed 50 grams of methamphetamine Jan. 29 and distributed an unspecified amount of methamphetamine Feb. 3.
The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Reinhard is handling the prosecution.
If convicted, Vue faces a maximum of 70 years in prison on the two counts.
Cody B. Stough, 33, La Crosse, is charged with distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The indictment charges Stough distributed methamphetamine Nov. 19.
The charge against Stough is the result of an investigation by the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chadwick Elgersma is handling the prosecution.
If convicted, he faces a maximum of 40 years in prison.
