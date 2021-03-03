 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two La Crosse men indicted in separate federal drug cases
0 comments

Two La Crosse men indicted in separate federal drug cases

{{featured_button_text}}
judge court gavel
iSTOCK

A federal grand jury in Madison has returned indictments against two La Crosse men in separate drug cases.

Tang Vue, 35, is charged with two counts of distributing methamphetamine. The indictment alleges that Vue distributed 50 grams of methamphetamine Jan. 29 and distributed an unspecified amount of methamphetamine Feb. 3.

The charges against him are the result of an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Reinhard is handling the prosecution.

If convicted, Vue faces a maximum of 70 years in prison on the two counts.

Cody B. Stough, 33, La Crosse, is charged with distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The indictment charges Stough distributed methamphetamine Nov. 19.

The charge against Stough is the result of an investigation by the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chadwick Elgersma is handling the prosecution.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 40 years in prison.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: 'Assessing impact' of latest Iraq base attack

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News