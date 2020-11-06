A criminal complaint has been filed against two La Crosse residents accused of drug trafficking after police executed a pair of search warrants.

Onalea D. Beckler, 30, and William J. Peck, 32, face felony charges of possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs (two counts).

They also face misdemeanor charges of possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the complaint, police were tipped off that Beckler was involved in drug trafficking and renting a storage unit in the Town of Onalaska. Police obtained an Oct. 27 search warrant for the unit and found three grams of heroin, 8.7 grams of methamphetamine, .7 grams of fentanyl, six unidentified pills, one partial ecstasy pill, a digital scale, brass knuckles and paperwork with address and vehicle information of the suspects. Police also found 5.9 grams of a "heroin-like substance" that was sent to the state crime lab.