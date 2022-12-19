Two La Crosse residents arrested on drug charges

Two La Crosse residents were arrested on drug charges after a Dec. 14 traffic stop in the city.

Prince A. Gibbs Sr., 42, was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (two counts) and maintaining a drug trafficking place and a misdemeanor count of possession of cocaine.

Margaret L. Melde, 28, was charged with a felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place and a misdemeanor count of possession of cocaine.

According to the criminal complaint, a vehicle operated by Gibbs was pulled over by police in the 1100 block of Caledonia Street for failure to maintain functioning license plate lamps. Police observed open intoxicants inside the vehicle, and Gibbs reportedly admitted to having consumed alcohol. He agreed to a field sobriety test, which he passed.

The complaint says police witnessed Gibbs pass a tinfoil wrapper to Melde, who was a passenger in the vehicle. The wrapper allegedly contained .7 grams of cocaine. Police also reported finding a plastic bag containing 6.2 grams of methamphetamine.

Due to Gibbs' probation status, police searched his residence at 1804 Wood St., which police had previous identified as a drug trafficking site. Police allegedly found two separate packages totaling 10.8 grams of methamphetamine and a plastic bag divided into seven smaller bags totaling 4.6 grams of fentanyl.

Gibbs is being held on a $10,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is a Dec. 22 preliminary hearing.

Melde was released on a signature bond. Her next court appearance is a Jan. 19, 2023, calendar call.

