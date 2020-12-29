Two La Crosse residents charged with strong-arm robbery

Two people have been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after a woman reported a strong-arm robbery in Onalaska Dec. 14.

Aspen J. Kalina, 29, and Amber Marie Dawn Scott, 28, both face felony charges of robbery by use of force.

Kalina also faces felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping and misdemeanor charges of battery, retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Scott also faces misdemeanor charges of battery, obstructing an officer, retail theft and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Home Depot, where an employee called dispatch and reported that a woman had been beaten and robbed in the parking lot. The employee said the woman was bleeding from the mouth.

The woman told police that five people were involved in the robbery and that all were acquaintances. The woman said she had recently cashed a check and arranged for two acquaintances to pick her up in La Crosse and drive her to Walmart in Onalaska for Christmas shopping. She said the driver stopped in the Home Depot lot instead and pulled next to a green sedan.

