Two La Crosse residents charged with strong-arm robbery

Two people have been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after a woman reported a strong-arm robbery in Onalaska Dec. 14.
Aspen J. Kalina, 29, and Amber Marie Dawn Scott, 28, both face felony charges of robbery by use of force.
Kalina also faces felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping and misdemeanor charges of battery, retail theft and receiving stolen property.
Scott also faces misdemeanor charges of battery, obstructing an officer, retail theft and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Home Depot, where an employee called dispatch and reported that a woman had been beaten and robbed in the parking lot. The employee said the woman was bleeding from the mouth.
The woman told police that five people were involved in the robbery and that all were acquaintances. The woman said she had recently cashed a check and arranged for two acquaintances to pick her up in La Crosse and drive her to Walmart in Onalaska for Christmas shopping. She said the driver stopped in the Home Depot lot instead and pulled next to a green sedan.
The woman said she recognized three people, including Kalina and Scott. The woman said Scott punched her in the face with a closed fist, grabbed her by the hair, dragged her from the vehicle and continued to strike her while she was on the ground.
During the assault, the woman said Kalina entered the vehicle and stole her property, which she said included $147 in cash, a cell phone, jewelry valued at $50 and clothing valued at $100.
The report says the woman's bleeding had stopped by the time police arrived and that she declined transport to a medical facility.
Police were later alerted to a Facebook post in which Scott reportedly stated a motivation for the robbery. She wrote that the woman who reported the robbery had earlier stolen everything Scott owned, including her child's Christmas presents. Scott posted that she wanted the woman "delivered to me."
The complaint says police found probable cause to refer the other three people identified by the woman for robbery, but no charges had been filed as of Tuesday.
Kalina and Scott were arrested in La Crosse Dec. 23 after allegedly attempting to sell a saw stolen in Houston County, Minnesota, back to its owner. During the arrest, Kalina was allegedly found with 0.4 grams of heroin, and Scott allegedly gave police a false name.
Both Kalina and Scott are being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $1,000 cash bonds.
