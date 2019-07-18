Police arrested two La Crosse residents on drug-related charges Wednesday in Prairie du Chien.
Robert Klein, 37, and Tia McKnight, 28, both of La Crosse were arrested when a deputy from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department discovered drugs in the car Klein was driving.
Klein was picking up someone from Crawford County Jail when authorities said Klein, whose driver’s license was suspended, exhibited signs of drug impairment and failed a field sobriety test.
Klein was determined to be under the influence of meth and subsequently arrested on charges of operating with a restricted controlled substance (first offense), possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, authorities said.
McKnight was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, authorities said.
Police said they found multiple glass devices used to smoke methamphetamine, a plastic bag with crystal substance which later tested positive for methamphetamine, a plastic bag with crystal residue, plastic bag with a green leafy substance and other smoking devices used for THC in the vehicle.
There were two other passengers in the car who were released with no charges.
The Prairie du Chien police-dog unit, Prairie du Chien Police Department and Crossing Rivers Hospital assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department police-dog unit.
