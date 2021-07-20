Two La Crosse women accused of stealing dog

Two women face felony charges after being accused of breaking into a La Crosse apartment July 6 and stealing the tenant's dog.

Criminal complaints have been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against Brandi J. Johnson, 25, and Kristina A. Neve, 23, both of La Crosse. The complaint lists felony offenses of burglary to dwelling and theft of movable property and misdemeanor offenses of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to the complaint, a woman told police that Johnson, Neve and a juvenile male kicked in the front door of her apartment July 6 and broke another door to gain access to a bedroom. She said the three ransacked her residence before taking her dog and exiting the apartment. The woman said she recognized Johnson and Neve but didn't give either of them permission to enter her residence.

Police located Johnson a short time later. She reportedly told police the dog was malnourished and that she entered the residence to rescue the animal. Police returned the dog to the residence, where police determined the dog has been receiving "proper care."

Johnson and Neve have initial court appearances set for Aug. 3.

