Two men charged with child pornography in La Crosse County

Two La Crosse County men were accused Friday of exploiting children after a pair of investigations by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Nathan A. Betz, 31, Onalaska, and Thomas J. Hook, 41, La Crosse, were both charged with two counts of possession of child pornography. Hook was also charged with felony bail jumping.
The task force received a tip in March that Betz uploaded images of exploited children that were reported by Microsoft to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, according to the complaint.
An investigation showed Betz continued uploading images of prepubescent children through June 16 and police found more images on his computer during a search warrant Thursday, according to the complaint. Betz admitted to searching for the images on MSN and Bing.
The task force also received a tip in March about Hook’s online activities, according to the complaint.
Google reported Hook’s activity to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, flagging several of his uploads as child pornography, according to the complaint.
Hook was arrested without incident Thursday. He was out on bond at the time in connection with child abuse charges.
In that case, Hook was accused of driving 20 mph while a 12-year-old boy was sitting in the window of his vehicle, according to the complaint. The boy fell out of the vehicle and was seriously injured.
Assistant District Attorney Tom Hasle asked for a signature bond for Betz and no internet access.
Zachariah Fudge with the public defender’s office noted that Betz appeared to have competency issues, but that internet would be necessary for him to appear in court due to the coronavirus.
Judge Elliott Levine ordered a $5,000 signature bond with conditions that he have no contact with individuals under 18 years old and that all use of devices connecting to the internet be supervised by another adult.
“That would allow him to make Zoom appearances,” Levine said.
Hasle asked for cash in Hook’s case, saying the investigation shows it is possible he knew one of the children in the images, and noting that he was out on bond at the time of the offense.
Levine ordered a $1,000 cash bond with conditions that have no contact with minors and only use the internet to appear in court or communicate with his attorney.
Both are due back in court July 24.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
