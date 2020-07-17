Two men charged with child pornography in La Crosse County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two La Crosse County men were accused Friday of exploiting children after a pair of investigations by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Nathan A. Betz, 31, Onalaska, and Thomas J. Hook, 41, La Crosse, were both charged with two counts of possession of child pornography. Hook was also charged with felony bail jumping.

The task force received a tip in March that Betz uploaded images of exploited children that were reported by Microsoft to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, according to the complaint.

An investigation showed Betz continued uploading images of prepubescent children through June 16 and police found more images on his computer during a search warrant Thursday, according to the complaint. Betz admitted to searching for the images on MSN and Bing.

The task force also received a tip in March about Hook’s online activities, according to the complaint.

Google reported Hook’s activity to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, flagging several of his uploads as child pornography, according to the complaint.

Hook was arrested without incident Thursday. He was out on bond at the time in connection with child abuse charges.