Two more suspects implicated in a Rockland gun store burglary are in custody.

Police arrested 18-year-old Robert Benson of La Crosse and 20-year-old Autumn Sample of Onalaska. Both are being held in the La Crosse County Jail.

A third suspect, 25-year-old Nehemiah Sample of Trempealeau, was arrested in Arkansas last weekend.

Nehemiah Sample, Benson and Mackey Drake, 22, La Crosse, are accused of breaking into The Smoking Gun during the overnight hours of April 25 and stealing 41 firearms and $740 in cash.

Mackey was interviewed by police and identified Nehemiah Sample and Benson as the two others who broke into the store. Mackey has yet to be charged in the case but is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation violation.

Autumn Sample is accused of receiving at least one of the firearms. She is also accused of harboring one of the suspects. She is the brother of Nehemiah Sample, and the complaint identifies her as Benson's girlfriend.