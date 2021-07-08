Two people charged with felony assault in La Crosse

Two people face felony charges after an assault that reportedly left the victim with a gaping head wound.

Christian Angel Miquel Bouquet, 21, and Alana N. Bouquet, 20, both of La Crosse, were charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony burglary by force and substantial battery with intent of bodily harm. Christian Bouquet was also charged with felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim believed the July 5 incident stemmed from recent disputes he had with acquaintances of Christian Bouquet and Alana Bouquet. He said the two walked uninvited into his La Crosse residence and that Christian Bouquet said, "Where you at? I hear you." The victim said he hid behind a door before punching Christian Bouquet in the face. He said Christian Bouquet responded by pulling a 9 mm handgun and pointing it toward him. The victim said he pushed the firearm away and said the weapon might have gone off.

The victim said he ran to the kitchen to retrieve his own firearm, a 1911 Colt 45 handgun. Just as he was reaching for the firearm, he said he was struck in the back of the head with a hard object. He then fled the residence with the two assailants still inside.