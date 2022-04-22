Two people found dead in Monroe County

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of two people in the town of Ridgeville early Friday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., police received a call of a potential murder/suicide at a Lexicon Avenue address. The caller claimed responsibility for one death at the residence and threatened suicide.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit responded to the scene and found two dead people inside the house. The names of the deceased were not disclosed.

The investigation is ongoing, but law enforcement officials say it's unlikely there is any danger to the public.

The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wilton Police Department and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

This incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and medical examiner.

